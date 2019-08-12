As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Raised Position; Profire Energy (PFIE) Stock Value Declined While Vertex One Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $430,000

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $90.61. About 1.63 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 430,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The hedge fund held 147,998 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 577,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.36M market cap company. The stock increased 12.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 165,369 shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12

More notable recent Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 06/19/2019: ENB, FTI, APC, PFIE, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Profire Looks Set To Turn It Around – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2016: WFT,FGP,PFIE – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2016. More interesting news about Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oil and Gas Equipment Industry Outlook: Pain to Prevail – Nasdaq” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Profire Energy (PFIE) to Report Q1 Results: What You Should Expect – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PFIE’s profit will be $1.42M for 11.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Profire Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dd3 Acquisition Corp by 44,500 shares to 204,500 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Bancshares Of America De accumulated 0% or 193 shares. 200,991 are held by Aqr Limited Liability. Vanguard Group invested in 0% or 664,671 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 77,029 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 7 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 245,662 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 223,676 shares stake. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 720,322 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 276,293 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt accumulated 147,998 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 25,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 36,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 9,685 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.28% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Transamerica Fincl Advsrs Incorporated reported 10 shares. Barclays Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 344,935 shares. Alta Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.43% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Van Den Berg Management I, Texas-based fund reported 120,521 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited accumulated 110,103 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 16,975 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 1.68% stake. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 6,750 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 107 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt holds 1.22% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 14,196 shares. 609,617 were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 0.04% stake. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).