As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Declined, Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Lowered Its Position by $483,525; Friedman Inds (FRD) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Friedman Inds Inc (FRD) by 49.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.92% . The institutional investor held 225,500 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 150,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Friedman Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 7,253 shares traded. Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEMKT:FRD) has declined 36.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FRD News: 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Friedman Industries; 27/03/2018 Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Friedman Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRD)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 9,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53 million shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4,500 shares to 6,900 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 14,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,200 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND NYSE:FRD – GlobeNewswire FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND NYSE – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Cash Dividend NYSE:FRD – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2018. More interesting news about Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 High-Growth Stocks for the Return of the Bull – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3,830 shares to 76,056 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Aiding Stock’s Run on Bourses – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VOT, DLTR, TWTR, GPN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.