As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Value Rose, Schaller Investment Group Raised Stake; Schneider Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Koppers Holdings (KOP) as Stock Price Rose

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 68,367 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 1.07 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment Inc holds 0.23% or 22,875 shares. Blackrock accumulated 19.34 million shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Dupont Cap Mgmt stated it has 2,951 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 1.77 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Asset One reported 113,717 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 23,771 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 30 are owned by Peoples Financial Serv Corporation. Bridges Invest holds 6,353 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 1St Source Bancorporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,946 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 19,813 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 30,000 shares to 498,419 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 40,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,777 shares, and cut its stake in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associates reported 301 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 176,038 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 25,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% or 40,824 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability owns 13,405 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 165,128 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 7,700 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Phocas Financial, California-based fund reported 211,275 shares. Mountain Lake Inv Management Limited Liability Corp owns 6.22% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 652,500 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 293,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.03% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Blackrock has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 22,000 shares.