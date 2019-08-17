As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Forte Capital Has Boosted Stake; Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $894,153

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.34M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 32,450 shares to 59,616 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate owns 100,601 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% or 31,744 shares in its portfolio. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Callahan Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.67% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Inv Service Wi reported 28,773 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 75,808 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 173,637 were reported by Proshare Ltd Liability. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 0.13% or 8,370 shares. Moreover, Peoples Finance Services has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 30 shares. Dorsal Cap Management Ltd invested in 3.09% or 450,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,318 shares to 58,907 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 123,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,897 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,239 were accumulated by Tiemann Inv Advsr Lc. Cap Guardian Trust Co holds 1.08% or 799,695 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 0.74% or 410,484 shares. 784,242 are held by Chilton Investment Com Ltd Liability. The Massachusetts-based Excalibur Management Corp has invested 3.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Harvey Inv Ltd Co holds 0.37% or 21,506 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Gp Pcl invested in 46,279 shares. Acg Wealth holds 1.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 78,692 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny owns 270,309 shares for 4.67% of their portfolio. First Financial Bank holds 109,924 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 28,743 shares stake. Wilsey Asset owns 6.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 153,142 shares. Midas Mgmt reported 0.29% stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & owns 4,575 shares. Wafra Inc accumulated 61,115 shares.