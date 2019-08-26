As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Value Declined, Nomura Holdings Trimmed by $1.23 Million Its Position; Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $590,000

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 775,541 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 46.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 11,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,613 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $95.07. About 222,208 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (Call) (NYSE:CNC) by 254,078 shares to 307,300 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 37,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Put) (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Co accumulated 34,411 shares. Aimz Inv Advsr Limited Com stated it has 10,358 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 400,000 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,282 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pictet Asset Management owns 107,787 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2.93M shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Ltd Co reported 1,480 shares. Nordea Invest Management holds 239,120 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Essex Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,673 shares stake. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Starr Interest has 0.73% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 5,190 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation Corp owns 41,032 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Md Sass Service reported 18,400 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.41 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

