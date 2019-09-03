As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Value Declined, Holder Zuckerman Investment Group Lowered Its Stake; As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stock Rose, Archon Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $2.51 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 51,037 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.35. About 729,551 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 125,298 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 249,144 shares. 28,024 are held by Cardinal Cap Management. Archon Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.28% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 782 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.07% or 31,170 shares in its portfolio. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.04% or 3,234 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.1% or 2.32M shares. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.09% or 198,444 shares. Weiss Multi reported 22,000 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 221,613 shares. 94 were accumulated by Gradient Ltd Liability Co. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 41,934 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moore Capital Management Lp holds 150,000 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $258.70 million for 22.83 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares to 694,459 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,729 shares, and cut its stake in Onespan Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 38,220 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 337,674 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.07% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 15,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 26,816 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 36,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 280,239 shares. Axa accumulated 0% or 184,200 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 61,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archon Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 2.47 million shares. Parametric Associates Limited Co holds 0% or 54,659 shares in its portfolio. 675,903 were accumulated by First Washington Corporation. 11,700 were reported by Automobile Association. Elk Creek Prns has 3.23M shares for 1.42% of their portfolio.

