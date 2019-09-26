As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Value Declined, Eagle Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; Monroe Bank & Trust Trimmed Omnicell (OMCL) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 36,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 915,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.29 million, up from 878,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.86. About 631,558 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 103,767 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.06% or 90,874 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 4,387 shares. 1.09M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Connors Investor owns 48,467 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Greenwood Capital Llc invested in 0.1% or 4,683 shares. Zacks Mngmt reported 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Mutual Of America Capital Lc owns 67,599 shares. 2,610 were reported by Old Natl Natl Bank In. Strs Ohio reported 40,800 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 301,373 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 11,430 shares. Mackay Shields reported 0.04% stake. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 27,122 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill invested 0.07% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “OMCL NOTICE, ROSEN, A LEADING FIRM: Reminds Omnicell, Inc. Investors of Important September 16th Deadline in Securities Class Action – OMCL – Stockhouse” on September 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OMCL, NOW, ANIK – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Omnicell, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMCL) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “OMNICELL (OMCL) 2-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 35.93 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree Inc. Common Stock (DLTR) Press Releases – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow closes more than 300 points higher as China tamps down fears of trade-war escalation – MarketWatch” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Discount Retail Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 94 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% or 19,513 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.03% or 13,947 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Psagot Inv House invested in 1,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Friess Ltd Co reported 217,704 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 9,413 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Wellington Group Llp accumulated 0% or 8,691 shares. Schaller Invest Grp stated it has 5.58% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 191 shares. Intact Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The New York-based Hoplite Capital Mngmt LP has invested 3.56% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cognios Limited has 20,985 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & has 332 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.