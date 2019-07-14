As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Trimmed Its Stake; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Holding by $1.17 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $604.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 48,165 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest owns 25,987 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 135,049 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 0.1% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 24.13M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Credit Suisse Ag owns 267,701 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has 58,800 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Fil owns 2.20M shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.75% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 354,124 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cibc World has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 20 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Garnet Equity Capital Holdings owns 40,000 shares for 4.93% of their portfolio. Forte Adv holds 33,257 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 31.23 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.