As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Price Rose, Holder Etrade Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $358,680; As Lennar (LEN) Share Value Rose, Brave Warrior Advisors Raised Its Position by $10.48 Million

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 3,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,796 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 43,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $107.39. About 1.88M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 213,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.64M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.55M, up from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 4.16M shares traded or 40.65% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Inc Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 421,317 shares. Addison Cap reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 9,690 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Incorporated Ct holds 2.47% or 2.62M shares in its portfolio. Glob Endowment Lp invested in 9,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bessemer Incorporated holds 2,316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Com Of Vermont holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Services has 0.14% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Fjarde Ap holds 65,918 shares. Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 355,000 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 295,140 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 10,000 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 30,657 shares. 305,959 are owned by Amp Invsts Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 242,384 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,334 shares to 4,588 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 42,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Markel holds 123,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation stated it has 187,175 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 18,762 shares stake. The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Quantitative Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.67% or 110,103 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company holds 606,980 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Callahan Advisors Ltd holds 34,260 shares. Montag A And Assocs has 0.32% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 32,700 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 28,525 shares. Scholtz & Ltd Liability holds 39,490 shares. Da Davidson, a Montana-based fund reported 36,935 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

