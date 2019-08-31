As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; As Encana (ECA) Market Valuation Declined, Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Stake

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 33,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 295,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.06 million, up from 261,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.52 million shares traded or 62.82% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 20.85 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 11,970 shares to 41,630 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,117 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 33 shares. South State Corporation holds 3,309 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Inc holds 0.65% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 65,102 shares. Regions Fin has 1,556 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.35% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Plante Moran Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 310 shares. The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon accumulated 2.62 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shelton Mngmt holds 2,366 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma has invested 0.18% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Transamerica Advsr Inc holds 10 shares. International Grp Inc Inc accumulated 118,547 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd reported 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 24,922 shares to 395,532 shares, valued at $23.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 347,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,204 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).