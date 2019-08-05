As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Price Declined, Greenwood Capital Associates Decreased Its Stake; First Dallas Securities Has Lifted Its Position in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by $1.90 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 9,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $92.32. About 2.58 million shares traded or 25.80% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 111,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 304,706 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 192,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 384,031 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 16/03/2018 – Commercial Metals May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Commercial Metals May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific Platform; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 15/03/2018 – UK’s CMC Markets launches cryptocurrency trading; 18/03/2018 – XU QILIANG, ZHANG YOUXIA ENDORSED AS CMC VICE CHAIRMEN: XINHUA; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PROPORTION OF HIGH VALUE CLIENTS HAS INCREASED IN FY , DRIVING A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN REVENUE PER CLIENT COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Greenleaf stated it has 2,399 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 49,020 shares. Arga Inv Management Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,325 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 381,368 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Rivulet Ltd Com holds 1.78M shares or 17.56% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.22% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Adage Partners Gru Inc Limited Com reported 288,273 shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Victory Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,486 shares. 40,710 were accumulated by Portolan Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.16% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 400,000 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.09% or 71,344 shares. Leuthold Group Lc holds 1% or 70,734 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63 million for 25.64 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exchange Traded Conc by 31,978 shares to 123,128 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corporation.

More notable recent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Continental Materials Corp Acquires Serenity Sliding Door Systems and Fastrac Building Supply – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Insights Help NCC Generate a 9X Increase in Marketing Campaign Response Rate – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Commercial Metals (CMC) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Commercial Metals Company (CMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 13,731 shares to 12,548 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,030 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (NYSE:RHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regis Management Co Ltd Company stated it has 50,100 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Riverhead Limited Company accumulated 12,403 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Mirae Asset Glob Invs owns 36,731 shares. Chicago Equity Prns has invested 0.05% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 11.47 million shares stake. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 179,500 shares. Aperio Lc has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Ing Groep Nv owns 18,026 shares. 24,565 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Ltd Com. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 128,018 shares in its portfolio. Prudential accumulated 88,652 shares. Dean Cap Mngmt holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 67,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.03% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 527,173 shares.