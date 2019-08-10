As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Value Declined, Schaller Investment Group Has Upped by $4.51 Million Its Stake; As Tri Continental (TY) Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Its Position

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15M shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 41,781 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Ltd Liability Com stated it has 318,401 shares. Md Sass Investors invested in 0.31% or 18,400 shares. 39,210 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Com. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co has 22 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arga LP has invested 0.18% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 45,846 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Llc invested in 4,094 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lazard Asset Llc reported 811,037 shares. Hightower Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Kentucky Retirement invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cim Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,631 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ftb invested in 0.01% or 828 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership invested 2.44% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.