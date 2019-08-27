As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Value Declined, Friess Associates Has Upped Holding; As Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stock Price Rose, Crestwood Advisors Raised by $657,176 Its Stake

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 63,862 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 57,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.79M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 217,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 209,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $97.1. About 841,704 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 22 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company owns 344,935 shares. Avenir Corp, -based fund reported 470,129 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7,045 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) holds 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 58,254 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.1% or 24.13M shares. 5,717 were reported by Captrust. Asset Management One Commerce Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 74,311 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Dynamic Mgmt owns 2,615 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 10,257 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Starboard Value Lp has 4.51% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1.76 million shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 62,254 shares to 220,946 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 460,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,685 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc..

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Is Dollar Tree A Bargain Stock After Q4 Earnings? – Benzinga” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Scotia stated it has 354,738 shares. First Business Financial Service Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,970 shares. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 12,966 shares in its portfolio. Punch And Assocs Investment Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 2,916 shares. 59,973 are owned by Culbertson A N & Inc. Brown Advisory reported 725,224 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Investment Service Of America has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Saturna Corporation reported 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tortoise Mgmt Lc has 2,469 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 41,288 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Dt Investment Prns Ltd Company stated it has 37,107 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id invested in 0.27% or 27,128 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 211,050 shares for 3.74% of their portfolio. Intersect Ltd Liability holds 1.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,580 shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf by 9,904 shares to 55,410 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,496 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).