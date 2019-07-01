As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Rose, Rivulet Capital Has Lifted Its Position by $2.07 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Boosted Its Position by $461,020 as Market Valuation Rose

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $22.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1915.73. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.92. About 1.00 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ITOT, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2019: TGT,AMZN,UNF,FTDR,GIS – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “People Can’t Get Enough Streaming Video – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Layoffs hit Amazon gaming unit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

