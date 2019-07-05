As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Rose, Capital Growth Management LP Boosted by $37.28 Million Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Its Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 546.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 355,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $109.79. About 554,308 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 35,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 44,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $555.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $196.77. About 8.71 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg has also finally responded to the company’s privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. More details:; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s largest shareholders are Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock and State Street; 27/03/2018 – Hedge Funds to Watch for Facebook Fallout: D.E. Shaw, Appaloosa; 24/04/2018 – On Tuesday, Facebook released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: A Digital Quandary: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s F8: Expect Plenty of VR/AR, Data-Sharing Updates, Mobile Gaming — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Jan Koum, co-founder and CEO of WhatsApp, plans to exit Facebook after clashes relating to attempts to weake; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MEMO OUTLINES TRUMP CAMPAIGN’S SUCCESS OVER CLINTON; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON FTC PROBE: NBC; 13/03/2018 – Facebook Inc vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,337 shares to 160,351 shares, valued at $25.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.36B for 25.89 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.