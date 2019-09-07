As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Declined, Zuckerman Investment Group Lowered Its Stake; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Boosted Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $3.47 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 328.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 123,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 161,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 37,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 6.06M shares traded or 210.97% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 05/03/2018 – EX-APOLLO PARTNER IS SAID TO START DATA-DRIVEN INVESTMENT FIRM; 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE VLCC CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENTS WITH APOLLO ASSET LTD; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 12/04/2018 – Obstacles block the track for Apollo’s pursuit of FirstGroup; 13/04/2018 – TERiX Enhances Apollo Internal Systems to Deliver Value; 04/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP: APOLLO PROPOSES HENRIK CHRISTENSEN FOR CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup Rejects Apollo Management Preliminary Takeover Offer; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc analyzed 97,110 shares as the company's stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 2.53 million shares traded or 16.80% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal holds 28,024 shares. Smith Salley Assocs invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested in 0.09% or 972,460 shares. Bell Natl Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). One Trading Lp invested in 2,198 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fiduciary Wi has invested 2.97% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 1.35 million were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. 13,943 are held by Gam Holdings Ag. Moreover, Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 0.63% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Zebra Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 56,959 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 205 shares. The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66M for 24.69 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year's $1.18 per share.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & Inc holds 640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd owns 33,653 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 10,097 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,498 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 1,700 shares. Moreover, Lpl Llc has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 76,454 shares. Hillhouse Capital Mgmt holds 0.19% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 161,437 shares. Sei Invs reported 106,325 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0% or 16,344 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Incorporated Ltd Co invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Putnam Invests Llc accumulated 450,384 shares. 12,154 are held by National Asset Management Inc. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma invested in 0.05% or 4.15 million shares. Hl Services Ltd Com reported 10,400 shares. Regions Financial Corp has 220 shares for 0% of their portfolio.