As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Cut Its Holding by $10.20 Million; Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $108.78. About 595,167 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 7,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 50,900 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 58,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 93,682 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 25,409 shares to 463,093 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 19.58 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $243.27 million for 24.50 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.