As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Declined, Artemis Investment Management Llp Lowered Its Position by $6.57 Million; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Value Rose, Crescent Park Management LP Upped by $2.97 Million Its Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 65.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 61,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 32,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, down from 93,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $111.51. About 196,046 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70M, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $130.38. About 116,438 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 39,240 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $156.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 130,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Inv Research holds 0.01% or 1,590 shares. Cim Inv Mangement reported 0.25% stake. Intll Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.05% or 112,783 shares. 3,662 were reported by Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp. Smithfield Tru holds 6,281 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Lc holds 118,583 shares. Bbt Mgmt Limited Co owns 3,012 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Next Fincl Gp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 981,843 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Fernwood Invest Management Ltd owns 2,800 shares. Renaissance holds 0.14% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 1.45M shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.1% or 69,144 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Peapack Gladstone reported 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 22 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Displays Solid 1-Year Run, Up More Than 20% – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 25.11 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $549.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 140,000 shares to 216,633 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 103,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,074 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 101,315 shares or 9.44% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Goldman Sachs has invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Whittier Trust stated it has 6 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.07% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2.01M shares. Archon Ptnrs Limited Co reported 72,000 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 3,182 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 0.14% or 79,766 shares. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 298,732 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Com invested in 0.21% or 12,933 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 59,429 shares. Israel-based Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lsv Asset accumulated 0.99% or 4.73 million shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.18% or 172,553 shares. Moreover, Loews has 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.