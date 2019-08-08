As Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Rothschild Investment Has Trimmed Position by $2.68 Million; Force Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Autonation (AN) by $968,870

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 88.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 25,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 28,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $92.38. About 2.00 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 635,894 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Eaton Vance Management reported 6,019 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 28,728 shares. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 4,417 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 56,995 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 97,981 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3.19 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4.88M shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has 0.02% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. The insider EDELSON DAVID B bought 1,150 shares worth $41,469.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63 million for 25.66 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Tr Stk Mrk Vipe (VTI) by 3,000 shares to 4,803 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital Income Bldr Fd Cl F 3 by 17,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).