As Dollar General (DG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Upped Its Stake; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Stake in Transcanada (TRP) Has Raised by $484,000

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 39,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.65M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $139.58. About 626,731 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 629,050 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, up from 618,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.17. About 505,090 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bbva Compass Savings Bank stated it has 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 209,239 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 21,438 shares. North Carolina-based State Bank Of America De has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.1% or 15,657 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv has 53,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 670,894 shares. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,713 shares stake. Cibc National Bank Usa reported 7,685 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Veritas Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Df Dent & Inc reported 46,577 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mariner Ltd owns 3,352 shares.

