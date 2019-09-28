As Dollar General (DG) Stock Value Rose, Kdi Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake; Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holder Bridges Investment Management Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 21,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 116,748 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78M, down from 137,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 8,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 34,894 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, down from 43,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 241,774 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 36,187 shares to 58,773 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 29.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,997 shares to 579,237 shares, valued at $114.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 9,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF).