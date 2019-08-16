As Dollar General (DG) Stock Value Rose, Kdi Capital Partners Boosted Its Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, American Money Management Raised Position by $2.34 Million

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.33. About 2.30M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 137,814 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44 million, up from 131,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.82. About 238,701 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) by 59,739 shares to 196,169 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 32,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,752 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Big tech companies help U.S. T. Rowe Price stock funds beat S&P 500 – Baltimore Business Journal” on July 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Tru has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 500 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% or 4,712 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 24,900 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,933 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory holds 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 374 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 16,049 shares. First Financial Corporation In holds 0.08% or 901 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Ltd Liability reported 0.09% stake. 1,754 are owned by Liberty Mngmt Inc. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 30,664 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 524,711 shares stake. Synovus Corp holds 1,836 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 1.25 million shares. Andra Ap invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Idx (IVV) by 3,354 shares to 1,351 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,242 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).