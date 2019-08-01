As Dollar General (DG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Aurora Investment Counsel Cut Position; As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Rose, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowered Holding by $3.37 Billion

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 99.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 14.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 47,516 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, down from 14.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $237.82. About 872,365 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 14,946 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 19,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.02. About 1.32M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 366,307 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 44,848 shares. 198,138 were accumulated by Zwj Inv Counsel. 1,933 are held by Two Sigma Limited Liability Company. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 6,294 shares. Moreover, North Star Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 960 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 135,420 shares. Brinker reported 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 3.65 million shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment Corporation reported 430,712 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 782,667 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 238 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 5,066 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Coatue Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,843 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.21 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

