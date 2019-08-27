As Dollar General (DG) Stock Value Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Lifted by $312,018 Its Position; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Raised Its National Retail Properties (NNN) Stake

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $139.59. About 516,994 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) by 297.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $925,000, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 75,283 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spectrum Mgmt Grp has 0.21% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,770 shares. Bridges Invest reported 3,405 shares stake. Tdam Usa invested in 0.61% or 72,460 shares. Lincoln National Corporation reported 2,587 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 22,900 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management holds 53,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Davenport And Limited Company owns 2,342 shares. 67,066 are owned by Westpac. Aldebaran Fincl owns 17,981 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.14% or 6,371 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 239,731 shares. 782,667 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Chevy Chase Trust Holding has 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Alps Advsrs has 4,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 1.45M shares to 3.40 million shares, valued at $80.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,500 shares, and cut its stake in Northwestern Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated stated it has 10,703 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Ser Incorporated has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 734,422 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 11,709 shares. Of Vermont owns 500 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 3.88M shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 50,208 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group reported 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Davenport Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 7,379 shares. First Bank has invested 0.96% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications invested 0.23% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 19,528 shares. 4,750 were accumulated by Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Usa Finance Portformulas Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 4,868 shares.

