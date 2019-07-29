As Dollar General (DG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Fiduciary Management Has Trimmed Position; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $662,658

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,821 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $174.5. About 4.17M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.05 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.61M, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.06. About 838,981 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Parnassus Invests Ca reported 3.08 million shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Sei invested in 0.14% or 237,363 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company holds 0.31% or 2.42 million shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.26% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Com owns 183,292 shares. Wright Invsts Service has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 772 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 106 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 93,600 shares. Central Financial Bank And accumulated 38,174 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.13% stake. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Llc holds 59,886 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. 174,592 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kdi Cap Prtnrs Ltd Com has 5.79% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Synovus Fin Corporation has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 511,634 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 985 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 35,076 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 119,985 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Adirondack Trust has 150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Homrich & Berg reported 4,231 shares. Kings Point Cap Management reported 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Buckingham Cap Management owns 47,146 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.2% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.53 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16,990 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $39.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 712,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN).

