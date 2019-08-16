As Dollar General (DG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake; Levin Capital Strategies LP Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Has Raised by $2.45 Million as Stock Value Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.81. About 1.44M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 94.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 59,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 122,638 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 63,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 645,205 shares traded or 28.87% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT BETWEEN MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE MANAGER MUST BE TERMINATED WITHOUT A TERMINATION FEE; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – MACQUARIE STRATEGIC REVIEW SHOULD INCLUDE TERMINATION OF “COSTLY” MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT, SPINOFF OF ASSETS OR SALE; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – CALLS FOR A STRATEGIC REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Macquarie Infrastructure Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Securities Class Action Deadline In; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA: INTENT TO BUY ADDED SHRS OF MIC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 36,634 are owned by Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 1.62M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 154,188 shares. 259 are owned by Cls Ltd. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 47.38 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Lc has 21,516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 2,585 shares. Menta Cap Ltd holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 23,246 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 83,740 shares. 10,494 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Raymond James And Assoc reported 168,408 shares. Teton Advisors owns 16,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 15.08 million shares to 54,446 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 29,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,610 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macquarie Infrastructure declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Macquarie’s (MIC) Q1 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Rise – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) CEO Christopher Frost on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 233,218 were reported by Ajo Lp. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 232 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 10,368 shares. Riverhead Capital Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 49,686 shares. 262 are owned by Valley Natl Advisers. Schroder Mgmt Gp holds 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 6,853 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assocs has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The New Jersey-based Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Com has invested 2.76% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Glenmede Na owns 782,667 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.09% or 5,730 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,762 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.08% or 124,649 shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.61% or 41,143 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).