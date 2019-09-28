As Dollar General (DG) Stock Rose, Holder Fenimore Asset Management Decreased Holding by $1.30 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Decreased Stake

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,795 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94M, down from 58,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 9,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 351,027 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.45 million, down from 360,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13,540 shares to 341,554 shares, valued at $47.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Industries Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Legacy Cap Inc has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fiduciary Wi holds 3.44% or 3.98M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.11% or 10,004 shares. 8,618 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 2.06 million shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 11,390 shares. First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Commerce has invested 0.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Exane Derivatives owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 738 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fuller & Thaler Asset invested in 0% or 2,625 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 200 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.17% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Financial has 30 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 29.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.