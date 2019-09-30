As Dollar General (DG) Stock Rose, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Boosted Position; Yorktown Management & Research Co Holding in Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Raised by $623,500 as Share Price Rose

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) by 195.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 21,900 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $945,000, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 229,283 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Lawrence L. Fahey Appointed President of The U.S. Charitable Gift Trust®; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.34 million, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 922,286 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,452 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EV shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 78.37 million shares or 2.31% less from 80.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 45,661 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 38,278 shares. State Street stated it has 10.84M shares. Moreover, Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 0% or 12,597 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Argent Tru holds 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) or 5,645 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 8,653 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). 2,103 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory Services. Meeder Asset Management owns 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 367 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 1,822 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Bb&T Ltd Company stated it has 22,045 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northeast Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 66,545 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 3,917 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr owns 7,157 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1,545 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 4,264 shares. Mirae Asset has 7,969 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,680 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo invested in 0.04% or 11,935 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 5,414 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt holds 130,731 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Natl Company owns 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,078 shares. Provident Mngmt owns 5.58% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 278,497 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc owns 874 shares. Psagot House reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Everence Management Incorporated, Indiana-based fund reported 3,510 shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 650,000 shares to 13.94M shares, valued at $659.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 300,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

