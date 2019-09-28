As Dollar General (DG) Stock Price Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Decreased Stake by $1.74 Million; Trinity Industries (TRN) Valuation Declined While Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Upped Its Holding

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 456,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 4.04 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.83M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Trinity Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 882,730 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – WILL MAINTAIN OWNERSHIP AND STATUS QUO OF HIGHWAY PRODUCTS BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – ON MARCH 15, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED WAREHOUSE LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND AVAILABILITY OF FACILITY THROUGH MARCH 15, 2021; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Bank National Association, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYBT); 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds best way to profit is to Reach for the Star; 21/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRN); 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Revenue Falls; IMI Trading in Line With Views; 11/04/2018 – CMA Launches Investigation Into the Completed Trinity Mirror/Express Merger

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 12,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 99,929 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.51 million, down from 112,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 29.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Food Group Plc by 197,271 shares to 213,371 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 21,997 shares to 129,718 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.