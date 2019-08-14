As Dollar General (DG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Cut by $27.10 Million Its Stake; Philadelphia Trust Company Has Decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding as Stock Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 31,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 59,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $104.79. About 11.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S ANNE BIZIEN TO LEAVE BANK: INTERNAL MEMO; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Re; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 227,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 782,667 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.37M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 990,612 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.78 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by 57,666 shares to 117,111 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.27 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

