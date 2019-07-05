As Dollar General (DG) Stock Price Declined, Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Trimmed by $458,864 Its Stake; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 126,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 1.46M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 3,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,135 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 17,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $139.61. About 962,090 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "MetLife's Valuation Implies Strong Upside – Seeking Alpha" on May 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire" published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "MetLife declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Did MetLife's (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.26B for 9.44 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "How Much Will the Next Round of Tariffs Hurt Deep-Discount Shoppers? – The Motley Fool" on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Dollar General Corporation's (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha" on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – The Motley Fool" published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga" with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $399.79M for 22.23 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.