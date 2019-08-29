As Dollar General (DG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Stake; As United Rentals (URI) Share Price Declined, Holder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Lowered Its Holding

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.66B market cap company. The stock increased 8.86% or $12.49 during the last trading session, reaching $153.52. About 2.80 million shares traded or 61.65% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.35. About 378,854 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92 million for 4.81 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

