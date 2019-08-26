As Dollar General (DG) Shares Rose, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Cut Holding by $4.56 Million; Commvault Systems (CVLT) Market Valuation Declined While Broadview Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 38,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 436,160 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.03M, down from 474,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.22. About 1.33M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 224,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 216,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 382,099 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT TARGETS CUT OF ABOURT 4% OF JOBS; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Associates, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In CommVault Systems; 02/04/2018 – BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems Two New Independent Directors to Join the Bd; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT 4Q REV. $184.9M, EST. $187.0M; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT 4Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT SYSTEMS SAYS “HAS HAD INITIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH ELLIOTT”; 03/04/2018 – The County of San Mateo Selects Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances to Simplify Hybrid Cloud Data Management; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT OPS COMMITTEE TO WORK ON COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 22.03 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.