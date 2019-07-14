As Dollar General (DG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hl Financial Services Lowered Holding by $3.42 Million; Scotia Capital Has Lowered Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake by $691,560 as Valuation Rose

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 50.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 28,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,566 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 57,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.22M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 86,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,805 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 297,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 40.76 million shares traded or 11.80% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD EXPEDITION, EXPLORER, FLEX AND LINCOLN NAVIGATOR AND MKT PRODUCTION CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED; 16/05/2018 – FORD REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS; 27/03/2018 – The new Uber driverless vehicle is armed with only one roof-mounted lidar sensor compared with seven lidar units on the older Ford Fusion models Uber employed; 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – A PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON CAFE STANDARDS WAS REJECTED; 16/05/2018 – Ford Resuming Output of Cash-Cow F-Series After Supplier Fire; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford; 13/04/2018 – FORD SAYS JAN-MARCH VEHICLE SALES -19 PCT Y/Y, VS -21 PCT YR EARLIER; 23/03/2018 – Jeffery M. Leving to Interview Illinois State Representative LaShawn K. Ford Supporting Landmark Legislation Providing Both Parents Equal Time with their Children; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 11/05/2018 – BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57 million for 22.54 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,501 shares to 15,490 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 5,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,640 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Etf Iv Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 81,370 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Co reported 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Greenleaf holds 76,586 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 24,361 shares. Van Eck reported 18,959 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Llc invested in 0.13% or 6,200 shares. Moreover, Stifel Finance Corp has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 63,331 shares. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has invested 0.45% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Invesco holds 0.1% or 2.45M shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,798 shares. 14,000 were reported by Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Liability. Midas Mgmt Corp holds 1.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 20,600 shares. Haverford holds 391,665 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth reported 34,003 shares.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 22,260 shares to 70,881 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $203,238 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.