As Dollar General (DG) Share Value Rose, Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Holding; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Share Value Rose, Centre Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $520,148

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, up from 56,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.48M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 49,182 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, up from 44,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Natixis accumulated 5,569 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 0.16% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio. 79,040 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. National Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 3,206 shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley Inc stated it has 3,692 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 13,848 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Virtu Financial Lc reported 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 1.78% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 154,227 shares. 35,639 were reported by Willingdon Wealth. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested in 0.03% or 2,971 shares. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 43 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

