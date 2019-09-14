As Dollar General (DG) Share Value Rose, Haverford Financial Services Lifted Position; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increases Stake in Mosaic Company (MOS)

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 12,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 302,211 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, up from 290,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 5.59M shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 28,265 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, up from 24,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $157.78. About 1.55 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg stated it has 215,650 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.02% or 55,930 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,572 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 5,423 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity reported 67,673 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 62,912 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Limited. Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company has 10,609 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.14 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Washington Capital Mgmt has 5,300 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. 11,935 are held by Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo. 283,221 are held by Mondrian Invest Prtnrs Ltd. King Wealth has 0.19% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,756 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock or 4,250 shares. Shares for $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N.. 12,998 shares valued at $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21.

