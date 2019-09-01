As Dollar General (DG) Share Price Rose, United Capital Financial Advisers Trimmed Its Holding; As Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Trimmed Position by $4.58 Million

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 229,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 229,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 2,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 11,560 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 14,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Global Tech Etf (IXN) by 44,529 shares to 133,895 shares, valued at $22.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche X (DBEF) by 240,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.25M shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Orrstown Financial Svcs holds 314 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund holds 0.14% or 5,227 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & reported 1.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 48,229 shares. Aqr Llc owns 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 228,478 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 30,664 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 17,569 shares. 16,199 are owned by Fragasso Grp Incorporated. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 85 shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 64,985 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bank has 0.88% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 55,570 shares. Utd Fin Advisers owns 11,560 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.1% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Maverick Capital Limited, Texas-based fund reported 88,750 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs Inc has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 116,500 were reported by Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Company has 24,593 shares. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd holds 1.87% or 163,778 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tctc Holding Ltd stated it has 549,976 shares or 3.51% of all its holdings. Monroe Bancorporation And Mi holds 20,409 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Dsc Ltd Partnership holds 13,931 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Park National Oh reported 588,831 shares or 3.91% of all its holdings. Light Street Capital Ltd Liability holds 420,200 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Limited stated it has 337,554 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 11.11M shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 2.55% or 375,571 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs has 0.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19,248 shares to 57,777 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 12,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

