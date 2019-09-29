As Dollar General (DG) Market Value Rose, Parsec Financial Management Has Trimmed Holding by $535,680; Terril Brothers Lifted Its Position in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by $939,000 as Market Value Rose

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 349,050 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 3,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 28,499 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, down from 32,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.36 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 29.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Small (SCHA) by 7,204 shares to 85,490 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 20,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interest Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 88,478 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cwm Limited Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 39 shares. Element Lc accumulated 177,381 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 76,671 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 8,716 shares. Millennium Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Stock Yards Bancshares & Co accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Inc has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 128 were reported by Howe Rusling. Madison owns 1,516 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 25,269 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.65M shares. Lincoln invested in 0.01% or 2,756 shares. Next accumulated 1,376 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. 165 shares valued at $9,365 were bought by Thaxton Kirk W on Friday, May 31. $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by Denny Michael B.. Shares for $13,438 were bought by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30. 128 shares were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr, worth $7,816 on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Terril Brothers Inc stated it has 0.63% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Shelton Capital Management holds 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 9,202 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 431,966 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust Advisors accumulated 716 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,059 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research reported 20,030 shares. Service Automobile Association has 20,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc reported 67,344 shares stake. Point72 Asset Management Lp has 3,022 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 92,097 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Aperio Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 41,027 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 7,898 shares.