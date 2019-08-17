As Dollar General (DG) Market Value Rose, Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Increased Position; Essex Financial Services Has Decreased Its Position in Intel (INTC) by $645,328 as Valuation Declined

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 498,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.87M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 1.37 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG)

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 12,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 162,367 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 174,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gideon Capital, a New York-based fund reported 22,582 shares. 480,062 are held by Sit Inv Associates. Gm Advisory Grp stated it has 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Kansas-based Paragon Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.46% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 413 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 146,854 shares. First Tru Advisors LP owns 4.19M shares. Ipswich Investment Management Com invested in 2.68% or 152,440 shares. Davis R M reported 19,391 shares stake. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 237,400 shares. Zacks Invest Management, Illinois-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Ashford Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,000 shares. Salem Cap Inc holds 4.8% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 165,282 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (NYSE:CODI) by 84,230 shares to 870,621 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp holds 30,664 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested in 0.09% or 1,657 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co owns 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.81M shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 4,231 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,442 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 2,203 shares. Buckingham Management accumulated 47,146 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19.71 million shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc owns 0.53% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 12,329 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 233,218 shares. 5,040 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cornerstone Inv Lc holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 665,800 shares. Blb&B Limited Com has 0.46% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 32,795 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.29% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).