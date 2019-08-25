As Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stock Value Rose, Lincluden Management LTD Decreased Stake; As At&T Com (T) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wunderlich Securities Boosted Position

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 38,408 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 45,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.50M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 11,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 55,882 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 43,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 33.86M shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Rising Dividend Achievers Fund (RDVY) by 33,600 shares to 18,400 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 9,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,270 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Emerging Mkts Sm Cap Etf (EWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth owns 38,434 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 24,871 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Limited Com owns 48,008 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 43,213 shares. Longer Investments accumulated 2.33% or 62,955 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.29% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 61,527 shares. Nomura Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sage Fin Grp Incorporated Inc owns 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1,700 shares. 587,376 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd. At State Bank accumulated 73,382 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Hillswick Asset Management Lc invested in 288,783 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White has 0.78% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Exane Derivatives owns 129,828 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0.48% or 341,878 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 84,614 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.68 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Retail Stocks DECK, DG Get Bull Notes to Start Trading Week – Schaeffers Research” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 20,090 shares to 199,088 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 36,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 951,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).