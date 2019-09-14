As Dollar General Corp. (DG) Share Value Rose, Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.22 Million; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Lowered Its The Coca (KO) Stake by $7.11 Million; Market Value Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 9,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 230,696 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.18 million, down from 239,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $157.78. About 1.55 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 139,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 364,885 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 504,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 28.79 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,870 shares to 198,036 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,908 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Legal General Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.91 million shares. Monetary Management Group Inc invested in 0.69% or 13,270 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 2.19 million shares. Bessemer Gp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 16,095 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 234,171 were reported by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 33,064 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 15,833 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 0.02% or 6,930 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo owns 11,935 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Central Savings Bank And Tru invested in 1.02% or 33,437 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 1,296 shares. Moreover, Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,715 shares. 70,552 are held by Century.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.22 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland Counsel Adv has 246,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 1,396 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.29M shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 35.36M shares. New York-based Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.83% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Karpas Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.46% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.69% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc stated it has 1.60 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorporation invested in 478,284 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Lederer And Inv Counsel Ca holds 1.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 23,610 shares. Curbstone Management has 20,550 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 26,941 shares. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 5,473 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 48,251 shares.

