As Dollar General Corp. (DG) Market Valuation Declined, Leuthold Group Trimmed Holding; Stonebridge Capital Management Stake in Intl Business Machines Cor (IBM) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 79,603 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, down from 82,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.12M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Cor (IBM) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 21,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,428 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 61,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 2.05M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.56M for 22.29 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9,644 shares to 24,876 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 4,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.55 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 10,340 shares to 10,341 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBOE).