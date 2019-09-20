As Dollar Gen New (DG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut Stake by $488,565; Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by $10.50 Million as Share Value Declined

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 3,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 215,650 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.15 million, down from 219,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $157.49. About 1.07 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 110.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 68,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 129,585 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.97 million, up from 61,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $156.72. About 579,007 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19M for 28.74 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 7,548 shares to 539,506 shares, valued at $28.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 5,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.