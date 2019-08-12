As Dollar Gen New (DG) Valuation Rose, Nuveen Asset Management Has Increased Position by $7.67 Million; Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Raised Shaw Communications (SJR) Position

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 66.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 64,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 161,850 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31M, up from 97,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 838,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 5.52M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92 million, up from 4.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 404,601 shares traded or 1.79% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 46,090 shares to 135,391 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 13,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,275 shares, and cut its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (NYSE:ALEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth invested in 1,956 shares. Ins Tx has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,217 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Management owns 102,741 shares. Argent has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 17,335 are owned by Diamond Hill Capital. Proshare Limited Liability holds 36,972 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,337 were reported by Horan Capital. Earnest Prns Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% or 9,941 shares. 4,712 are held by 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 51,143 shares stake. 333,412 were accumulated by Natl Pension Serv. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,683 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Com holds 37,411 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8,525 shares to 61,881 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,148 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).