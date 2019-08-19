As Dollar Gen New (DG) Valuation Rose, Hamel Associates Trimmed Its Holding; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $497,350 as Stock Value Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 2,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 62,538 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, down from 65,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $152.69. About 136,559 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 60,990 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, down from 66,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.95. About 359,002 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca invested in 1,340 shares. Btim Corporation has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 125,955 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,900 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Axa owns 527,989 shares. Middleton And Company Ma holds 0.06% or 2,311 shares. Page Arthur B accumulated 13,274 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 32,293 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co holds 1,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De reported 75,210 shares stake. Allstate invested in 18,864 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 2,735 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Management, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 37,318 shares.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 17.04 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,736 shares to 21,164 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,835 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).