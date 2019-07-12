As Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Tt International Decreased Its Stake by $1.61 Million; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Increased Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) Stake

Tt International decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 13,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,751 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, down from 103,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.36. About 1.57 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 41,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,082 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 254,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 4,898 shares traded. Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) has risen 15.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SVBI News: 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC SVT.L FY REVENUE FROM CONT OPS ROSE 3.4 PCT TO 1.694 BLN STG; 23/04/2018 – Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Significant Year-Over-Year Earnings Growth; 29/05/2018 – Severn Bancorp Declares Dividend of 3c; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY CUSTOMER ODIS : STRONG SERVICE DELIVERY EARNING A NET OUTPERFORMANCE PAYMENT OF £80 MLN; 23/05/2018 – UK’s Severn Trent posts 4 pct rise in FY profit; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY Turnover GBP1.69B; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY18 Reported PBIT down 1.5% to GBP528M; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – SEES 2018/19 GROUP CAPEX £650 MLN TO £750 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY Pretax Pft GBP302.4M; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC SVT.L TOTAL DIV 86.55 PENCE/SHR

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $409.58M for 22.35 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 12,514 shares to 81,671 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 3,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Allstate Corporation (ALL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is This a Sign That Dollar General Is a Buy? – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 21,559 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 42 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Churchill Mngmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 95,719 shares. Coatue Management Ltd accumulated 1,843 shares. First Corp In accumulated 901 shares. 137,814 are owned by Kdi Capital Prtn Limited Liability. Sather Grp has 91,241 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 131,623 shares. Diamond Hill Inc holds 17,335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru, a New York-based fund reported 150 shares. Freestone Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 12,306 shares. 787,512 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc. Reliant Inv Management Limited Company holds 2.34% or 25,060 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 85 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend – PRNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Severn Bancorp, Inc. Purchases Mid-Maryland Title Company – PR Newswire” published on September 06, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “One U.S. Community Bank Aggressively Pursuing The Cannabis Sector – Should Enjoy Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Significant Year-Over-Year Earnings Growth – PR Newswire” published on April 23, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces a 38% Increase in First Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold SVBI shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.31 million shares or 9.36% less from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 8,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap invested in 0% or 11,453 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 12,784 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 49,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Llc has 0% invested in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 84,141 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) for 10,000 shares. 309,707 were accumulated by Vanguard Gp. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 296,082 shares stake. Kessler Investment Group Ltd Company holds 0.15% in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) or 16,035 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 4,879 shares. Kennedy Cap stated it has 40,066 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 17,007 shares. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.36% invested in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) for 77,300 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI).

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ies Hldgs Inc by 218,732 shares to 12.10 million shares, valued at $215.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 35,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,300 shares, and cut its stake in Lsb Inds Inc (NYSE:LXU).