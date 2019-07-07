As Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Cut by $1.53 Million Its Stake; Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Valuation Rose While Luminus Management Has Cut Holding

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) by 45.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 581,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 686,847 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.00 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $93.94. About 238,975 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 12,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,444 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, down from 64,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.26M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 33,481 shares to 102,418 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Prudential Finance, a New Jersey-based fund reported 247,377 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.23% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.09% or 5,730 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 4,238 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Whitnell And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 1.18 million shares. Philadelphia Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 200 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd holds 0.09% or 49,414 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard State Bank has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Peddock Advsr Ltd Company reported 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shanda Asset Management Holding Limited invested in 20,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 381,063 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.56M for 22.29 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 3.43 million shares to 5.77M shares, valued at $98.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $177.50M for 8.90 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.