As Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Rose, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Holding; As Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Cut by $691,285 Its Holding

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 19,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 32,525 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 52,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 458,965 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 25,244 shares to 26,882 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.68 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc invested in 64,985 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 1.18M shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 3.57 million shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Lp stated it has 18,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory holds 45 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 10,004 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 26,566 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 21,900 shares stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co stated it has 189,658 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 1.19% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lord Abbett Llc accumulated 136,785 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 65,386 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Communications The has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

