As Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Price Declined, Confluence Wealth Management Lifted Holding; Zebra Capital Management Has Lifted Tyson Foods Cl A Com S (TSN) Holding

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (TSN) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,483 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 14,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.58. About 680,025 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $142.13. About 505,197 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 19,797 shares to 19,480 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 12,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,009 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ITW) by 6,540 shares to 2,626 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teletech Hldgs Inc Com Stk by 8,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,458 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CDNS).

