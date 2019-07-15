As Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Value Declined, Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Increased Position by $559,300; Hasbro (HAS) Stock Price Rose While Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Position by $7.32 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 86,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 102,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $108.58. About 26,502 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US REVENUE HIT TO DIMINISH IN 3Q AND 4Q; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q HASBRO GAMING REV. -22%; 08/03/2018 – HASBRO – WILL BEGIN USING PLANT-BASED BIO-POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE FOR BLISTER PACKS & PLASTIC WINDOWS IN PRODUCT PACKAGING STARTING IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q U.S. and Canada Rev $364.3M; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $141.94. About 59,236 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HAS’s profit will be $64.18 million for 53.23 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 2,515 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Lpl Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 68,615 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Commerce Financial Bank owns 23,036 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Management has 0.05% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 1,039 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 306 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 3,035 shares in its portfolio. Portland Global Advsrs Lc reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,474 shares. First Manhattan Commerce reported 9,700 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Lc has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Peek Under The Hood: EZM Has 14% Upside – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trading Tensions as USA Recession Fears Increase – Nasdaq” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China’s commodity demand holds up, with copper the exception – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take Five: G7 – deep in the Woods? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 30,703 shares to 63,735 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS) by 570,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 816,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap holds 230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cls Investments Lc stated it has 107 shares. Liberty Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,754 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested in 87,012 shares. Aldebaran Inc has invested 1.51% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Joel Isaacson & Communication Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,387 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Welch Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,781 shares. 198,138 are owned by Zwj Inv Counsel. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.12% or 50,168 shares in its portfolio. 73,567 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Llc. Norinchukin National Bank The accumulated 0.08% or 49,893 shares. Dakota Wealth Management reported 1,956 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 5,398 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,556 shares to 364,350 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,897 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Analysts Are More Bullish On Dollar General Post Q1 Beat – Benzinga” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.